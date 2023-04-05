China can play 'major role' in Ukraine's peace: Macron

China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine: Macron

Macron is in China for a visit in which he hopes to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 05 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:06 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on April 5. Credit: AFP Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday China could play a major role in finding a "path to peace" in Ukraine, in his first speech since arriving for a three-day state visit.

Speaking to French citizens in the Chinese capital about a range of issues including Russia's war in Ukraine, Macron said: "China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role."

He said France would engage "in this shared responsibility for peace and stability".

Also Read | How Russia will benefit from fresh oil production cuts

Macron is in China for a visit in which he hopes to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner.

Also visiting Beijing this week is European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who met Macron in Paris on Monday to coordinate preparations.

Macron said in his speech at the French embassy in Beijing that Europe must not "separate" from China economically.

"We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China," Macron told a gathering of Beijing's French community, saying France would "commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Emmanuel Macron
World news
China
France
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 