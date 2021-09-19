'China defends tech clampdown in meeting with Wall St'

China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall Street executives

Global investors have been spooked in recent months by a flurry of Chinese regulations targeting sectors ranging from technology, gaming and private tutoring

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 19 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 11:12 ist
`Alibaba, along with Tencent are the two major firms affected by China's clamptdown on tech giants. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's top securities regulator defended their crackdown on various industries in a private meeting with Wall Street executives, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other

The three-hour meeting of the China-US Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

The CSRC could not be immediately reached for a comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment while Citadel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global investors have been spooked in recent months by a flurry of Chinese regulations targeting sectors ranging from technology, gaming and private tutoring.

Fang said the regulator's actions in the education and gaming sectors were aimed at reducing anxiety in society, according to the report.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
United States
World news
Wall Street

What's Brewing

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Elon Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 