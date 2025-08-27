Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 on Aug 31

<p class="bodytext">Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil will present Season 4 of the cooking challenge ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’, on August 31 at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, 9.30 am onwards. It is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants must bring one home-cooked dish from the cuisines of Karnataka, plated and garnished by themselves, to the venue by 9.30 am. Dishes will be judged on taste, innovation, and presentation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Celebrity chef and TV host Oggarane Dabbi Murali, along with his wife Suchithra, will judge the contest. They will also hold a masterclass on cooking.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Winners will receive cash prizes (Rs 10,000 for first, Rs 5,000 for second, and Rs 3,000 for third), along with gift hampers.</p>.The Best of Karnataka Cuisine Starts Here from October 5 | Cuisines of Karnataka | Season 3.<p class="bodytext">They will also be featured in Deccan Herald, Prajavani, and Sudha magazine.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event can be attended by the general public.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The contest is supported by Indane, TTK Prestige, Bhima Jewellers, Lays, and will be held in association with SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken, and Eco Crystal Water Treatment.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>To participate, scan the QR code or call 73380 18541 for details.</em></span></p>