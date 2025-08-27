2024-25 Mercy Mission Fellows graduate

<p class="bodytext">The Mercy Mission Fellowship Program Graduation Ceremony was held in Bengaluru on August 23. The ceremony for the batch of 2024-25 was attended by fellows, mentors, partner organisations, and well-wishers. It is a nine-month, full-time experiential learning and exposure program designed for youth from smaller towns. It prepares them to be future leaders. Through the program, the Fellows undertook government immersions with departments such as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the Directorate of Minorities, and Kudumbashree, and engaged in field immersions with 10 NGOs, working on 12 projects.</p>