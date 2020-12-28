China launches remote sensing satellite

  • Dec 28 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 10:03 ist
China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday.

The satellite was launched on Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

The mission also sent a micro and nanotechnology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

