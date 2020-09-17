China urges US to respect fair competition on TikTok

China ministry on TikTok urges US to respect fair competition

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 17 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 15:52 ist
TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the US flag. Credit: Reuters

China urges the United States to respect the principles of the market economy and fair competition, the foreign ministry said on Thursday when asked about ByteDance saying China will need to approve its TikTok deal in the United States.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular media briefing.

ByteDance's proposal for US software firm Oracle Corp ORCL.N to become a technology partner in its TikTok app will require approval from both Chinese and US officials, the company said on Thursday.

