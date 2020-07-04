China, Pakistan discuss 'regional security situation'

Amid continuing military stand-off between India and China, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday spoke to his counterpart in Beijing, Wang Yi, over phone and discussed the “regional security situation”.

Qureshi, according to a press-release issued by the Pakistan Government, underscored during his talks with Wang that the regional security situation was “deteriorating”. He alleged that India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperiling peace in the region.

Apart from committing egregious violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, India was seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, alleged the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Wang briefed Qureshi about the “regional situation”. The Chinese Foreign Minister lauded Pakistan’s “sincere and relentless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region”. He also thanked Pakistan for the support it had extended to China during difficult and challenging times.

Qureshi also briefed Wang about the “repeated violations” India was allegedly committing across its Line of Control with Pakistan as well as targeted killing of the civilians. In the face of Indian provocations, Pakistan was exercising restraint, he told Chinese Foreign Minister.

The press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Government quoted Qureshi stating that “disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures reflected in India’s decision of August 5, 2019”.

He was apparently referring to New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir off its special status and reorganize the state into two Union Territories.