China to cooperate with US scribes if they do the same

China says can cooperate with US journalists if Chinese media treated fairly in America

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 07 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China "would be glad" to continue its "excellent cooperation" with US journalists in the country if Chinese journalists in the United States are treated fairly, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, after reports that China had delayed renewing lapsed media credentials for some reporters at US outlets.

Hua Chunying said on Twitter on Monday that China is processing the visa extension applications submitted by some US journalists, including one with CNN, and that the affected journalists "can continue to live and work here with no problems at all".

The Wall Street Journal and CNN each reported that one of their journalists were issued letters allowing them to continue working in China with their expired press credentials.

United States
China
Journalist
US-China

