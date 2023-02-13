China says it has no information on flying objects US shot down

China said it does not have any information on the flying objects that were shot down by the United States over Alaska and Canada, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press conference on Monday.
Also Read — US jet shoots down flying object over Canada
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US
Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today
‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’
All you need to know about AI in investing
DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs