No information on flying objects US shot down: China

China says it has no information on flying objects US shot down

China said it does not have any information on the flying objects that were shot down by the United States over Alaska and Canada

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 13 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 14:11 ist
A plane flies over Romulus, Michigan, U.S. February 12, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. Credit: Reuters via SalehTrades

China said it does not have any information on the flying objects that were shot down by the United States over Alaska and Canada, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press conference on Monday. 

Also Read — US jet shoots down flying object over Canada
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
United States
World news

What's Brewing

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

All you need to know about AI in investing

All you need to know about AI in investing

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

 