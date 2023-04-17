China says it tracked US warship through Taiwan Strait

China says it tracked US warship through Taiwan Strait, remains on 'high alert'

China said the United States had 'publicly hyped up' the warship's transit

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 17 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:36 ist
USS Milius. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China said on Monday it had tracked an American warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait, adding the United States had "publicly hyped up" its transit.

Also Read | China minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting

Colonel Shi Yi, a PLA spokesman, said: "Theatre troops remain on a high level of alert at all times and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability."

World news
China
Taiwan
Taiwan Strait
United States

