China says it tracked US warship through Taiwan Strait, remains on 'high alert'

China said on Monday it had tracked an American warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait, adding the United States had "publicly hyped up" its transit.
Colonel Shi Yi, a PLA spokesman, said: "Theatre troops remain on a high level of alert at all times and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability."
