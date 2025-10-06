Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Internal audits shed light on Ukraine's secret weapons spending

Zelenskyy said that domestically made weapons will become the bedrock of Ukraine's future security.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 14:10 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyyweapons

Follow us on :

Follow Us