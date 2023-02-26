China should be judged by its actions, not its words: German defence minister

'China should be judged by its actions, not its words'

The minister reacted with scepticism to a Chinese ceasefire proposal for the war in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Feb 26 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 17:24 ist
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Credit: Reuters Photo

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Sunday reacted with scepticism to a Chinese ceasefire proposal for the war in Ukraine.

"When I hear reports - and I don't know whether they are true - according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words," he told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

