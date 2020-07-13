China slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on US lawmakers

China slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on US lawmakers, envoy over Xinjiang

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jul 13 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 14:51 ist
Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. Credit: AFP Photo

China announced on Monday "corresponding sanctions" against three senior Republican lawmakers and a US envoy in retaliation for visa bans and asset freezes on Chinese officials imposed by Washington over Uighur rights abuses.

The sanctions will be applied on the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, US State Department ambassador at large for religious freedom Sam Brownback, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz and congressman Chris Smith, according to the foreign ministry.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US-China
China-US Relations
Sanctions
Uighurs

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 