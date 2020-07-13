China slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on US lawmakers, envoy over Xinjiang

China announced on Monday "corresponding sanctions" against three senior Republican lawmakers and a US envoy in retaliation for visa bans and asset freezes on Chinese officials imposed by Washington over Uighur rights abuses.
The sanctions will be applied on the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, US State Department ambassador at large for religious freedom Sam Brownback, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz and congressman Chris Smith, according to the foreign ministry.
Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy
Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966
Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic
WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test
Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food
DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev
Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums
China's lust for water
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study
Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?