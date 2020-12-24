China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

China announces anti-monopoly probe of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is the world's biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Dec 24 2020, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 09:21 ist
The logo of the Alibaba Group outside the offices of the Ant Group, the financial arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant, in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP.

Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China's fast-growing tech industries.

The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba's policy of “choose one of two,” which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.

Also read: Key events behind China's investigation into Alibaba Group

Chinese leaders said earlier an economic priority in the coming year will be to step up anti-monopoly enforcement.

Regulators earlier forced the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba.

