China willing to help Tonga rebuild

China willing to help Tonga rebuild

An explosion in an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami destroyed houses on one of Tonga's small outer islands

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 19 2022, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 21:23 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: IANS Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is willing to provide support to help Tonga rebuild after a massive volcanic eruption, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

An explosion in an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami destroyed houses on one of Tonga's small outer islands and caused three deaths locally, creating huge waves affecting countries all around the Pacific rim.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
China
tonga
Xi Jinping

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 