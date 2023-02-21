China's top diplomat to arrive in Moscow on February 21

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.
Also Read | Should China ally with Russia, there would be a world war: Ukrainian President
"As expected, Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon," the source said.
