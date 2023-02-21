China's top diplomat to arrive in Moscow today noon

China's top diplomat to arrive in Moscow on February 21

Wang Yi's visit to Moscow comes amidst the backdrop of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning China not to provide ammunitions to Russia in its war against Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 21 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 11:12 ist
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto before heading for Moscow. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.

Also Read | Should China ally with Russia, there would be a world war: Ukrainian President

"As expected, Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon," the source said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Kremlin
Beijing
Moscow
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Wang Yi

What's Brewing

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 