Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu to visit Russia from April 16-19

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu to visit Russia

More details awaited

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 14 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 14:41 ist
The flag of the People's Republic of China. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's defence minister will visit Russia from April 16 to 19, a government statement said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Defence Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16 to 19," the defence ministry said.

More to follow...
 

China
World news
Li Shangfu
Russia
Moscow
Kremlin

