Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu to visit Russia from April 16-19

China's defence minister will visit Russia from April 16 to 19, a government statement said on Friday.
Also Read: Taiwan President thanks fighter pilots as Chinese drills ebb
"At the invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Defence Minister Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to Russia from April 16 to 19," the defence ministry said.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong
Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution
Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings
DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...
How content is customised on social media to woo voters
As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry
Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?