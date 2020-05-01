China: Journalist jailed for attacking Communist Party

Chinese journalist jailed for attacking Communist Party: Court

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • May 01 2020, 10:33 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 10:33 ist
Representative image

A journalist who had worked for some of China's most powerful propaganda outlets was jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the ruling Communist Party, court documents showed.

Chen Jieren was convicted on Thursday of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble, extortion, illegal business operations and bribery," a court in central Hunan province said in a statement posted online.

China
Communist Party of China
Journalist

