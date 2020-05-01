Chinese journalist jailed for attacking Communist Party: Court

A journalist who had worked for some of China's most powerful propaganda outlets was jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the ruling Communist Party, court documents showed.
Chen Jieren was convicted on Thursday of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble, extortion, illegal business operations and bribery," a court in central Hunan province said in a statement posted online.
