Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order

Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest

If convicted for disobeying a police order, Thunberg can be handed a fine or up to six months in prison.

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Jul 05 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 22:00 ist
Police remove Greta Thunberg as they move climate activists who are blocking the entrance to Oljehamnen in Malmo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on June 19, according to daily Sydsvenskan.

On the day of the incident, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post that protesters had blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.

Also Read | Earth keeps breaking temperature records due to global warming

"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We chose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," she had said.

If convicted for disobeying a police order, Thunberg can be handed a fine or up to six months in prison.

"You have the freedom to demonstrate, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others," prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen said, according to Sydsvenskan.

The Swedish central prosecutor's press office could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters for comment. Thunberg's representatives could not be reached.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Greta Thunberg
World news
Sweden
Climate Change

Related videos

What's Brewing

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

 