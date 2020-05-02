China sees significant dip in number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus outbreak: China reports one new coronavirus case versus 12 a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing/Shanghai,
  • May 02 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 08:43 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 1, down from 12 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, down from six imported cases a day earlier.

China reported no domestic transmission cases down from six the day before.

The NHC also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases for May 1, down from 25 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,875. With no new deaths on Friday, the toll remained at 4,633.

