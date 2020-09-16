Coronavirus vaccine could be 3-4 weeks away: Trump

Coronavirus vaccine could be 3-4 weeks away, says President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 16 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 07:43 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, underscoring predictions made by US public health officials and Pfizer Inc earlier this month.

Trump, speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said a vaccine could be ready for distribution soon. 

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

"We're very close to having a vaccine," he said. "If you want to know the truth, the previous administration would have taken perhaps years to have a vaccine because of the FDA and all the approvals. And we're within weeks of getting it you know could be three weeks, four weeks." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine
USA

What's Brewing

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

DH TOON | 'No data on migrants' death during lockdown'

DH TOON | 'No data on migrants' death during lockdown'

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

 