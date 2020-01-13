Couldn't care less if Iran agrees to negotiate: Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 13 2020, 07:47am ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2020, 08:01am ist
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, U.S. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he does not care if Iran agrees to negotiate with the United States after a senior adviser earlier suggested the Islamic Republic would have no choice but to agree to talks.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told "Fox News Sunday" the Trump administration's "maximum pressure campaign" was working, adding "Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table."

In a Twitter post later on Sunday, Trump cited O'Brien's interview and wrote: "Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters.'" A spokesman for O'Brien did not immediately comment.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Iran
US
Hassan Rouhani
Air Strike
Comments (+)
 