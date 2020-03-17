COVID-19:Trump says pandemic could end in US by July

COVID-19: US President Donald Trump says pandemic could end in US by July

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 17 2020, 08:50am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 08:50am ist
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reuters photo)

President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked how long the outbreak might last.

Follow updates of coronavirus cases in here

"So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through."

Trump, who said the US "may be" heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Donald Trump
United States
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 