Covid booster shots should be delayed: WHO Chief

Covid booster shots should be delayed: WHO Chief

Ghebreyesus said vaccines intended as boosters should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses

Reuters
Reuters, Budapest,
  • Aug 23 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 15:11 ist
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that Covid-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 per cent or 2 per cent of the population has been inoculated.

If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during visit to Budapest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Booster dose
World news

What's Brewing

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 