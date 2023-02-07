Dalai Lama saddened by loss of lives in Turkey, Syria

He also instructed the Gaden Phodrang Foundation to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts

IANS
IANS, Dharamsala,
  • Feb 07 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 18:55 ist
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Credit: PTI File Photo

Saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria leading to extensive loss of life and injuries in the thousands, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote.

"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones. As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts" read the letter by the Dalai Lama.

 

