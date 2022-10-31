Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

The collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat on Sunday was one of the deadliest disasters of its kind to rock the country in years.

Here is a recap of some previous bridge collapses over the past two decades which have left at least 20 dead or missing around the world.

At least 60 people are killed on Sunday after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi in Gujarat.

Local media quoted officials as saying that as many as 500 people were on the Morbi bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way.

Also Read | 78 killed in suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, 160 rescued

An elevated section of track on the Mexico City metro system collapsed in May bringing a passenger train crashing down, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

The collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa kills 43 people. The Morandi bridge, part of a key highway connecting France and Italy, gave way in torrential rain in August, sending dozens of vehicles and their passengers tumbling into the abyss.

In March in India, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the city of Kolkata kills at least 26 people. Rescue workers pull out nearly 100 people injured under huge concrete slabs and metal.

In October in India at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapses in northeast India, about 20 miles (30 kilometres) from the hill town of Darjeeling.

Less than a week later around 30 people are killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapses.

In August in China at least 64 workers are killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapses as they are completing its construction.

In Nepal in December at least 16 people are killed and 25 missing after a bridge crowded with religious pilgrims collapses in the west of the country. At the time of the accident nearly 400 people were said to have been on the bridge across a gorge over the Bheri River, 380 kilometres (240 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. As many as 100 people managed to swim to safety.

In August in Pakistan at least 40 people die as monsoon rains wash away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

In December in India at least 34 people die as a 150-year-old bridge collapses on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

In August in India 20 people, including 19 children, die when a bridge falls into a river near Mumbai, making a school bus and four other vehicles fall into the river.

In December in Bolivia at least 29 people die as floods wash away a road bridge as a bus is crossing it.