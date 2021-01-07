Democrats win Georgia polls; take control of Senate

In Tuesday's runoffs, Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler and Ossoff beat David Perdue

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 08:30 ist
Campaign ads for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are seen on a wall near the John Lewis mural the day after the US Senate runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Democrats on Wednesday completed a sweep of the two US Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's ambitious legislative agenda.

Edison Research projected victory for Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, on Wednesday afternoon after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher, was projected as the victor in his Senate race in the early hours of Wednesday.

In Tuesday's runoffs, Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed a year ago to fill the seat of a retiring senator, and Ossoff beat David Perdue, who served a single term in the Senate.

Ossoff drew 50.3% and Perdue had 49.7% with 98% of the expected vote in, according to Edison. That pushed Ossoff's lead beyond the margin needed to avoid a possible recount, and Edison said it expected his lead to grow.

The double Democratic triumph splits the Senate 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote giving Democrats control of the chamber. Each of the 50 states is represented by two senators in the 100-seat chamber.

The sweep by the two Democratic candidates gives their party control of both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade, dramatically shifting the balance of power in Washington.

