Bengaluru customs seizes drugs worth Rs 37.88 crore

<p>Bengaluru: In a major haul, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Bengaluru Customs has seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs 37.88 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).</p>.<p>Officials said the team intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok via Dubai at Terminal 2 on October 29. On inspecting the suspect's baggage, they found 37.88 kg of hydroponic ganja concealed inside.</p>.<p>The passenger was taken into custody, and action has been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added.</p>