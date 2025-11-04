Menu
Bengaluru customs seizes drugs worth Rs 37.88 crore

Officials said the team intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok via Dubai at Terminal 2 on October 29. On inspecting the suspect's baggage, they found 37.88 kg of hydroponic ganja concealed inside.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:22 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 21:22 IST
