Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 for George Floyd murder

Last year's killing of Floyd as he lay face down and handcuffed saying repeatedly "I can't breathe" has prompted some police reforms

AFP
AFP, Minneapolis,
  • Apr 24 2021, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 08:00 ist
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, visits George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.

The Hennepin County District Court in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, where handcuffed Floyd died last May, said in its online schedule that the white ex-cop will be sentenced at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT).

The ex-officer -- who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes -- faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of all charges Tuesday over the death of the unarmed man.

The crime was recorded by a bystander whose video shocked the world, triggering mass protests across the United States and beyond, while also prompting a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.

Also read: 'Sliver of hope': Relief, caution as America absorbs Chauvin verdict

Last year's killing of Floyd as he lay face down and handcuffed saying repeatedly "I can't breathe" has prompted some police reforms, but advocates including President Joe Biden say more is needed.

While the Chauvin trial progressed in Minneapolis, the city was rocked by the fatal police shooting of yet another African American, 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

On Wednesday US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department systematically uses excessive force and "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," including during legal protests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Racism
Protests
Black Lives Matter
George Floyd

What's Brewing

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fearas offline exams continue

Students gripped by fearas offline exams continue

The Super League is gone. What now?

The Super League is gone. What now?

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

 