DH Toon | Afghan row: ‘Now is the time to stand as one’

  • Aug 17 2021, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 08:26 ist
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

"The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

