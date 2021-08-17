DH Toon | Afghan row: ‘Now is the time to stand as one’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.
"The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records
Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel
New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead
Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand
'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires
How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic
One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold