<p>In a tragic incident, at least five devotees died at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday due to a stampede. </p><p>Several others were reported to be injured. The death toll is likely to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.</p><p>The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a stampede. </p><p>Kasibugga police said the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. </p>