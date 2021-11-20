Donald Trump is publishing a photo book of his time in office

Donald Trump is publishing a book of photographs celebrating his time as president, according to a statement from his office. Titled Our Journey Together, the book includes more than 300 photographs and captions written by Trump.

The book will be released Dec. 7. It’s being published by Winning Team Publishing, an imprint started by Sergio Gor, who worked for Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, according to Gor. It’s unclear if former President Trump shopped the book around to traditional publishers, but several industry executives said they hadn’t heard about the book.

Our Journey Together — which is priced at $74.99, or $229.99 for a signed copy — is not a comprehensive look back on his presidency. Rumors of a more exhaustive memoir by Trump have circulated in recent months. The former president has boasted of turning down offers from two publishers. This summer, in a statement released through his political action committee, Trump said he was “writing like crazy” and promised that “when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.”

The photo compilation will be available for sale through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and on a website called 45books.

Several prominent figures from the Trump administration have signed major book deals, including Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. Some in the industry have questioned whether a large mainstream publisher would take on a memoir by Trump, given the controversy such a deal would likely generate. Others have expressed doubt that a book by Trump, who continues to insist that he won the 2020 election, would be factually accurate.

