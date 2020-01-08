Don't seek escalation or war but will defend self: Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 08 2020, 08:44am ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2020, 08:44am ist
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AFP photo)

Iran is not seeking escalation or war, Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted after Tehran hit US targets in Iraq on Wednesday, adding that Tehran would defend itself against any aggression.

Follow live updates of US-Iran tensions here

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. 

Also read — Iran fires missiles at US-led forces in Iraq
 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Iran
Iraq
United States
Javad Zarif
Qasem Soleimani
Comments (+)
 