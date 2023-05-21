Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier scripts history; climbs Mt Everest with artificial legs: Official

Hari Budhamagar, 43, scaled the 8848.86-metre peak on Friday late afternoon

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • May 21 2023, 05:08 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 05:08 ist

A double amputee ex-British Gurkha soldier has scaled Mt. Everest, scripting history by becoming the first in the category to scale the world's highest peak with artificial legs, an official said on Saturday.

Hari Budhamagar, 43, scaled the 8848.86-metre peak on Friday late afternoon.

"Double amputee ex-soldier Hari Budhamagar created history on Friday by becoming the first person with such conditions to scale Mt Everest," the official from the Department of Tourism said.

Budhamagar, who lost both his legs in the war in Afghanistan while fighting as a soldier of British Gorkha for the UK government in 2010, scaled Mt Everest with artificial legs.

He had postponed his plan to scale Mt Everest in 2018 after the government introduced a mountaineering regulation that banned blind, double-amputee and solo climbers from climbing the mountains, including Everest in 2017.

A writ petition was filed against the ban and in response to that the Supreme Court vacated the rule by issuing an order in 2018, paving the way for Budhamagar to create history.

On Sunday, five foreigners climbed the summit of Mount Everest.

Nepal has issued a record 466 permits to climb Mount Everest this spring, officials said.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
World news
Mount Everest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

 