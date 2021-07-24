Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Kermadec Islands region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Kermadec Islands region, near New Zealand, on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
