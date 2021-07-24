Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Kermadec Islands

Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Kermadec Islands region

The quake was at a depth of 2 km

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 19:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Kermadec Islands region, near New Zealand, on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
New Zealand
World news

What's Brewing

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 