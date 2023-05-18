Earthquake shakes Guatemala and southern Mexico; no damage reported

A strong earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, shaking the Central American nation and parts of Southern Mexico, though the quake's deep hypocenter of more than 150 miles underneath the earth's surface seems to have averted damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 252 kilometers (156.6 miles) and its epicenter was some 2 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Canilla, Guatemala.
Guatemala's natural disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of damage, while the civil protection authorities of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas said there were no injuries or damage to property.
Neighboring El Salvador said on Twitter there was no risk of a tsunami from the quake.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn
What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users
Climate change aided April heatwave by 30 times
A billion new ACs will save lives but cook the planet
Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, others to leave Liverpool
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism