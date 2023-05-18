Earthquake shakes Guatemala and southern Mexico; no damage reported

Quake hits Guatemala, south Mexico; no damage reported

USGS said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 252 kilometers

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • May 18 2023, 05:52 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 05:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A strong earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, shaking the Central American nation and parts of Southern Mexico, though the quake's deep hypocenter of more than 150 miles underneath the earth's surface seems to have averted damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 252 kilometers (156.6 miles) and its epicenter was some 2 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Canilla, Guatemala.

Guatemala's natural disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of damage, while the civil protection authorities of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas said there were no injuries or damage to property.

Neighboring El Salvador said on Twitter there was no risk of a tsunami from the quake.

World news
Guatemala
Mexico
Earthquake

