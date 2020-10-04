Egypt's Al-Azhar slams Macron's Islam remarks as 'racist'

Scholars at Egypt's prestigious Sunni Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, have denounced remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on "Islamist separatism" as "racist" and spreading "hate speech".

Macron on Friday unveiled plans to defend France's secular values against radical Islam, describing Islam as a religion "in crisis" worldwide.

"He made false accusations against Islam, that have nothing to do with the true essence of this religion," Al-Azhar's Islamic Research Academy said in a statement late Saturday.

Al-Azhar is one of the world's leading Islamic seats of learning and Egypt's highest institution of Sunni Islam.

"Such racist statements will inflame the feelings of two billion Muslim followers" around the world, and block the path to constructive dialogue, the statement added.

Macron also warned against the creation of a "counter-society" holding its own laws among France's Muslims.

Al-Azhar said making "false accusations about Islam or other religions, such separatism and isolationism" went against the actual "reality of what these religions call for."

It also condemned those who exploit or employ "religious texts to achieve unsavory purposes."

Macron's address came 18 months ahead of presidential elections where he is set to face challenges from the right, as public concern grows over security in France.

France has in recent years been forced to take a hard look at its core republican values, perceived by many to be threatened by Islam in the wake of several terror attacks since 2015 targeting secular liberties such as freedom of expression.

Macron was speaking one week after a man wounded two people with a meat cleaver outside the former Paris offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly, which the government denounced as "Islamist terrorism."

On Thursday, Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb voiced "immense anger" at the use by some Western officials of the term "Islamist terrorism", without heeding its ramifications.

He said in a Tweet that such terms constitute "an insult" to the religion and its followers, and warned against their use by officials, public figures and intellects.