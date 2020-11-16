Eight killed as bus falls into gorge in Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and eleven others injured after a passenger bus on Monday skidded off a mountain road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan.
The bus was on way to Hazrat Kaka Sahib shrine in Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it fell from a mountain road after its brake failed while saving another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, police said.
The eight deceased included two women and a child, police said.
The injured have been admitted to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical complex and are stated to be in stable condition.
