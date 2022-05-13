Erdogan says Turkey not positive on Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to view positively plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact, saying the two countries were "home to many terrorist organisations".
Finland's plan to apply for NATO membership, announced on Thursday, and the expectation that Sweden will follow, would bring about the expansion of the Western military alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.
