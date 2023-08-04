Ethiopia declares state of emergency following clashes

Ethiopia declares state of emergency following militia clashes

Reuters
Reuters, Addis Ababa,
  • Aug 04 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ethiopia's federal government on Friday declared a state of emergency following days of clashes in the Amhara region between the military and local militiamen.

Fighting that broke out across Ethiopia's second-largest region earlier this week between the Fano militia and the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) has quickly become a major security crisis.

The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office announcing the state of emergency did not say whether it applied only in Amhara or across the country.

