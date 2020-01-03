EU chief Michel says Iraq violence 'has to stop'

The president of the European Council, who represents EU leaders in Brussels, on Friday warned against further escalation in Iraq after US forces killed an Iranian general.

"The cycle of violence, provocations and retaliations which we have witnessed In Iraq over the past few weeks has to stop," former Belgian premier Charles Michel said.

"Further escalation must be avoided at all cost," he added, hours after a US strike killed Iranian covert force commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.