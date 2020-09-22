EU medicine regulator in contact with 38 makers of potential Covid-19 vaccines

The European Medicines Agency has been in contact this month with 38 makers of potential Covid-19 vaccines, an official at the EU drugs regulator said on Tuesday.

"As of early September the EMA has been in contact with developers of 38 potential Covid-19 vaccines," Fergus Sweeney, head of clinical studies and manufacturing task force at EMA, told a hearing in the European Parliament.

Vaccines must be authorised by EMA before they can be used in the European Union. No Covid-19 vaccine has been authorised in Europe.

The World Health Organisation lists 38 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation, including shots developed in China and Russia. Another 149 candidates are in pre-clinical evaluation.

Sweeney said EU procedures to authorise Covid-19 vaccines will follow established standards. He added that the EU was conducting enhanced monitoring on the safety of potential vaccines under development.