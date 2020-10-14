No conclusion reached on cause of Beirut blast: FBI

FBI says it has reached no conclusion on cause of Beirut blast

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 14 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 08:56 ist
Other US and European government agencies closely following the investigations into the explosion strongly believe that the blast was accidental. Credit: AFP

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday it has reached no firm conclusion about what caused the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Other US and European government agencies closely following the investigations into the explosion strongly believe that the blast was accidental.

"No such conclusion has been reached," an FBI spokeswoman told Reuters by email. She cited an earlier statement in which the US agency said it would be "providing our Lebanese partners investigative assistance" in their probe.

"Further questions should be directed to the Lebanese authorities as the lead investigators," the spokeswoman said.

Lebanese media on Tuesday reported that an FBI report into the explosion was handed over to a Lebanese judge on Monday. The FBI declined to comment on the reports.

Two US government sources familiar with official reporting and analysis on the incident said that US agencies were also largely convinced that the blast, involving large quantities of ammonium nitrate which had been stored in a port building for years, was an accident.

A European government source familiar with intelligence reporting and analysis said official European experts also assessed that the explosion was accidental.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Beirut
Lebanon
United States
FBI
investigation
blast

What's Brewing

Baby coral deaths threaten Great Barrier Reef recovery

Baby coral deaths threaten Great Barrier Reef recovery

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 