FDA to allow export of some lots of AstraZeneca vaccine

FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

Late in July, Emergent said it would resume production of J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional reviews

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 07 2021, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 04:15 ist
The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States.

The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but US health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

"The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and reached its decision based on this review, taking into consideration the current worldwide Covid-19 public health emergency," FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement.

Late in July, Emergent said it would resume production of J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners.

The two-dose vaccine made in collaboration with the Oxford University is not yet authorized in the United States but has gained regulatory nods in several countries across the globe.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

FDA
United States
AstraZeneca
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

NASA Mars rover collects rock in search of alien life

NASA Mars rover collects rock in search of alien life

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

 