Feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow climate deal: Dutch minister on COP27

Dutch minister Rob Jetten said that not everyone is really happy about the progress in this year's COP27

Reuters, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt,
  • Nov 19 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 15:30 ist
Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten. Photo Credit: AFP Photo

Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten said it felt like the COP27 summit was backtracking in some areas on the climate deal agreed in Glasgow last year, expressing unhappiness at the state of negotiations.

"I think everyone is not really happy about the progress that has been made over the night. Especially on mitigation, it's simply not good enough," Jetten told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.

Also Read | Draft COP27 climate deal shows inaction on loss & damage funding

"We're still waiting for some texts, but it feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow and that will be unacceptable." 

