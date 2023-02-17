Finnish parliament sets date for NATO ratification vote

Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining the alliance

Reuters
Reuters, Helsinki,
  • Feb 17 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:12 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Finland's parliament will vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament's head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday.

The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining the alliance, bringing Finland a step closer to membership ahead of neighbour Sweden.

However, Finland will not become a member of the Western military alliance until existing members Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid.

Read | Ratify Sweden, Finland membership: NATO chief to Turkey

"The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term," committee chief Jussi Halla-aho told reporters on Friday just two weeks before the parliament breaks for elections.

Both Sweden and Finland had applied for membership last May and while insisting they wish to join simultaneously, leaders of both countries have said they cannot rule out Finland going first.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
NATO
Sweden
Turkey
Finland

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 