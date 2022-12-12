Fire engulfs yet another Moscow mall, 2nd such incident in 4 days

A massive fire gutted a shopping mall on Moscow's eastern outskirts on Monday, the second such blaze in four days.
The blaze at the mall in Balashikha that trades in construction items and home decoration materials first erupted at a storage area and later spread to part of the building.
The fire teams managed to localize it to an area of about 9,000 square metres (97,000 square feet) and prevent it from engulfing the entire mall.
Also Read | One killed as huge fire engulfs giant mall outside Moscow
Officials said the fire was caused by a short circuit that came amid heavy rain in Moscow. The blaze follows Friday's fire that destroyed the huge OBI construction materials store, part of the MEGA shopping mall in Khimki on the Russian capital's northwestern outskirts.
Officials said that the fire that killed one security guard was sparked by welding that apparently violated safety regulations.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?
A look at Air India's history
Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case
Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar
'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'
Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon