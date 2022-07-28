5 dead, 25 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Five dead, 25 injured in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities, said governor Andriy Raikovich

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Jul 28 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 22:52 ist
A view shows an apartment inside a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday left five people dead and injured more than two dozen others, the region's governor said.

"Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities and are receiving treatment. Five are dead," governor Andriy Raikovich said on social media following the strikes that he said had hit two hangars.

