Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands in London

Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands in London amid UK's political crisis

Johnson is reportedly considering an attempt to win a second term

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 22 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 16:30 ist
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, at Gatwick Airport, near London, Britain October 22, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week.

Reuters could not verify if Johnson was on the plane. According to Flightradar24 data, the British Airways flight he is believed to be on, BA2156, was the most tracked flight on the website with 6,800 people viewing it at 0910 GMT.

The plane was also shown landing at the Gatwick airport on Sky News.

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
UK
Britain
World news
Liz Truss

