Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands in London amid UK's political crisis

A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.
Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week.
Reuters could not verify if Johnson was on the plane. According to Flightradar24 data, the British Airways flight he is believed to be on, BA2156, was the most tracked flight on the website with 6,800 people viewing it at 0910 GMT.
The plane was also shown landing at the Gatwick airport on Sky News.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?
Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama
DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan
When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo
Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport
Cartoons that speak for themselves
Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify
A walk through the bold new world of genetic research