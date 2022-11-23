Foxconn to talk to workers, govt to prevent violence

Foxconn will discuss with employees, government to prevent acts of violence

Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China over Covid restrictions

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Nov 23 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 15:27 ist
File photo of a Foxconn recruitment point in Shenzhen, China. Photo Credit: AFP

Foxconn said on Wednesday that it will continue to communicate with employees and the government to avoid violent incidents from happening again after hundreds of workers at its flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou protested. 

Also Read | Violent protests at Foxconn's largest iPhone factory in China

Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, as workers clashed with security personnel over Covid restrictions at the plant.

