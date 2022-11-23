Foxconn will discuss with employees, government to prevent acts of violence

Foxconn said on Wednesday that it will continue to communicate with employees and the government to avoid violent incidents from happening again after hundreds of workers at its flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou protested.
Also Read | Violent protests at Foxconn's largest iPhone factory in China
Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, as workers clashed with security personnel over Covid restrictions at the plant.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube